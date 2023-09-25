How surety bonds can be made at par with bank guarantees— explained2 min read 25 Sep 2023, 03:00 PM IST
The government plans to make changes to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code to promote the use of surety bonds in place of bank guarantees
In a bid to make the surety bond business more attractive, the government is looking at making relevant changes in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), PTI news reported. While presenting the Union Budget 2022-23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the use of surety bonds as a substitute for bank guarantees will be made acceptable in government procurement.