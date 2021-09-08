How the new bumper-to-bumper vehicle insurance rule will impact consumers

Pranav Srivastava, partner, Phoenix Legal, said the high courts in India, when exercising writ jurisdiction, do have extra-territorial/ pan-India powers, i.e., powers to issue directions, orders or writs to persons, authorities or governments located outside the territorial jurisdiction of the said courts. "However, in the present case, the Orders have been passed by the High Court of Judicature at Madras while exercising civil appellate jurisdiction and not the writ jurisdiction. Also, the Orders only direct the transport department in Chennai to ensure compliance and arrays the Transport Department, Chennai and the Joint Transport Commissioner, Chennai, as parties. Therefore, in our view, the Orders will not have a pan-India application and will apply only to the State of Tamil Nadu," said Srivastava.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}