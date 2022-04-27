How to choose a health insurance plan for your family

Family Floater- This enables covering your immediate family including your spouse and children with one annual payment. Even if there are multiple hospitalizations during the year, all members of the family can get benefits under the policy up to the sum insured limit. Furthermore, under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act, you can claim tax savings of up to ₹25,000 every year. The chief benefit of a family floater mediclaim policy is that it provides coverage for all the members of the family with relatively affordable premiums. If a family member becomes ill, the entire value of the insurance policy might be used to pay for his or her care. Family Floater offers multiple benefits in a single plan. Using the floater health insurance plans for your family can help you stay stress-free.