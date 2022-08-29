How to get a wellness discount on health insurance4 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 10:59 PM IST
- Wellness discounts will not only help promote better insurance penetration but also result in fewer claims
Regular exercise does have its benefits. Just ask 32-year-old Chetan Chaudhary from Madhya Pradesh and his wife. Both are fitness enthusiasts and maintain a healthy lifestyle to stay fit despite their hectic schedule. Besides the health benefits, they also get rewarded for their efforts: they don’t need to pay to renew their health insurance.