How to get a wellness discount on health insurance

While wellness benefits are part of most insurance policies, Aditya Birla claims to be the only insurer in the world offering 100% discount on renewal of premium. Insurance companies such as ICICI Lombard Health Insurance, Bajaj Allianz Health Insurance and Star Health and Allied Insurance offer limited discounts that vary in different policies. In the case of Bajaj Allianz, it is 12.5%, subject to the fulfilment of all the criteria, For Star Health, it is up to 10%. ICICI Lombard recently launched a new OPD (outpatient) and Wellness rider, ‘BeFit’, in which it offers up to 25% discount on the basic renewal premium.