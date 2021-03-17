How to revive your lapsed insurance policy

When you fail to pay the insurance premium, your policy gets transferred to a grace period of 30 days. During this period, the insurer is still accountable for paying the death benefit to the nominee, if a valid claim is filed. However, if the policyholder dies after the grace period gets over, no death benefit is paid to the nominee. This is because the policy gets lapsed or becomes inactive once the grace period is over.

