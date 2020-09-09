How to use multiple plans for one claim

For cashless claim, the request will be raised by the hospital to the insurance company on behalf of you, while for reimbursement claim, since the expenses are already paid by you, the request will have to be made by you. If you have two policies (from different insurers) with the cashless facility, the hospital may offer it to you only on one of the policies and ask you to pay the remaining amount and get it reimbursed later. In some cases, hospitals could offer cashless facility on both the health policies.