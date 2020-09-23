i3 Systems, InsurTech startup raise $1.5 million funding from Unitus Ventures

Dr. Mallesh Bommanahal and Varzavand Batliwala conceptualized i3 Systems in 2016. They noticed that 90% of the data in insurance companies was in the form of free text in documents. In order to to simplify and speed-up processing of insurance claims, i3 Systems launched i3claim — an automated process which reduced claim processing time to 6 minutes from more than 60 minutes. It also helped the companies to reduce payment leakages. "The startup is currently scaling the deployment of this approach to a variety of insurance business processes in as quickly as three weeks," the company said in a statement.