Home >Insurance >News >ICICI Lombard announces bancassurance tie-up with Yes Bank
Yes Bank was placed under a moratorium on Thursday evening, with the RBI capping deposit withdrawals at ₹50,000 per account for a month and superseding its board (Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint)
Yes Bank was placed under a moratorium on Thursday evening, with the RBI capping deposit withdrawals at 50,000 per account for a month and superseding its board (Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint)

ICICI Lombard announces bancassurance tie-up with Yes Bank

1 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2020, 11:14 AM IST ANI

Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director of ICICI Lombard, said the company's continuous endeavour is to reach out to consumers and businesses for providing them effective risk management solutions

ICICI Lombard General Insurance said on Monday it has entered into a bancassurance tie-up with Yes Bank to make insurance more accessible to customers across 28 states and 8 union territories.

Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director of ICICI Lombard, said the company's continuous endeavour is to reach out to consumers and businesses for providing them effective risk management solutions.

"Given the progressive and technology-oriented approach of both partners, this collaboration is an ideal synergy between the two brands and value-adding to Yes Bank customers," he said in a statement.

Rajan Pental, Global Head for retail banking at Yes Bank, said the bank's technology and branch network strength combined with innovative product offerings from ICICI Lombard will support customers fulfill their non-life insurance needs.

"The tie-up is an important milestone and we remain committed to creating a differentiated customer experience," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout