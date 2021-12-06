ICICI Lombard – a private general insurance company – along with technology startup Medway Technologies, has announced the launch of a cashless and seamless claims experience for its customers.

Policyholders of ICICI Lombard can now avail cashless OPD solutions at their neighbourhood clinic, pharmacy or diagnostic centre through MedPay’s Connected Care Network (Medpay CCN).

ICICI Lombard said it will become India’s first insurance company to offer cashless OPD services to all its policyholders.

According to the press release, health inflation in recent times has increased to 8.4% from 3.8% in December 2019, because of which people avoid visiting OPD centres. In India, out-of-pocket medical expenses roughly account for 62% of all healthcare costs. Often, purchasing a health insurance policy, customers go for a low sum insured as they do not worry about hospitalisations and do not take into account the consultation fees and expenses attached to tests, X-rays, etc. Given the rising medical inflation, these expenses can disturb the savings routine significantly of the policyholders. In the last financial year, the annual report of IRDAI quoted that 40% of total health claims are processed as reimbursements, which are also expensive to process and time taking.

The company said the joint solution provides the benefit of OPD claims, which gives the customers freedom from the cumbersome process of reimbursements altogether and the cashless mode safeguards their savings. Additionally, through this partnership, standalone pharmacies will also be a part of the cashless insurance network for the first time.

Sanjay Datta, Chief – Underwriting, Claims & Reinsurance, ICICI Lombard said, “Given the rising medical inflation, consumers often bear the extreme financial burden as a result of paying out of pocket and waiting for reimbursements. Consumers today are aware and hence are looking out for all-around and a one-stop solution for their short term as well as long term needs. This unique OPD solution has been curated keeping in mind the evolving needs of the changing customer base who are more financially aware and are expecting a more holistic coverage out of their health insurance policy. The ease with which this cashless OPD product can be accessed by the consumers is unparalleled and fulfils a critical gap in the customer’s experience journey."

Ravi Chandra, Co-Founder and CEO of MedPay said, “There is an immense need for OPD insurance in India. IRDAI is encouraging insurers to cover OPD and most insurers are experimenting with a variety of OPD insurance products. We as a disruptor in this space are empowering insurers by giving them access to a large hyperlocal OPD network with a cashless claims' facility. Thus, also enabling stand-alone Clinics, Pharmacies and Labs with the ability to accept insurance payments without friction."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.