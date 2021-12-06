ICICI Lombard announces cashless OPD service for customers through MedPay

According to the press release, health inflation in recent times has increased to 8.4% from 3.8% in December 2019, because of which people avoid visiting OPD centres. In India, out-of-pocket medical expenses roughly account for 62% of all healthcare costs. Often, purchasing a health insurance policy, customers go for a low sum insured as they do not worry about hospitalisations and do not take into account the consultation fees and expenses attached to tests, X-rays, etc. Given the rising medical inflation, these expenses can disturb the savings routine significantly of the policyholders. In the last financial year, the annual report of IRDAI quoted that 40% of total health claims are processed as reimbursements, which are also expensive to process and time taking.