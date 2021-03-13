ICICI Lombard General Insurance InstaSpect feature for vehicle damage assessment has reached the milestone of over 10 lakh motor insurance claim approvals since its launch. Launched in 2018'InstaSpect' eliminates the need for vehicle damage assessment through a physical survey. It has a live stream feature that allows virtual assessment. It brings down the claim approval time to a mere few hours.

“In the digitally enabled new normal, InstaSpect has gained significant traction with more people using it to get their claims settled from the comfort and safety of their homes," the private sector general insurer said in a statement.

"Interactive elements such as an instant survey on live video call assisted by claims manager and query resolution in real-time have significantly contributed to the app feature's popularity," the insurer added.

How it works:

Customer can found 'InstaSpect' option on 'IL TakeCare app'. The option connects the user to the claims manager. Then, the claims manager guides the customer through the live video streaming process and assesses the vehicle damage online. The manager then provides the policyholder with a rough estimate of the damage and the liability. The consumer can accept the claim manager's assessment of the damage leading to instant approval of the claim. Further, the claims manager intimates the nearest network garage regarding the vehicle’s arrival, enabling them to keep things ready and initiate immediate repair as soon as it arrives.

"At ICICI Lombard, we strive to make the claim experience hassle free and quick to minimize the inconvenience to customers. InstaSpect not only offers instant solution to our customers, itis very easy to use, empowering customers through asimple app interface. This is in line with our endeavour to provide our customers with best-in-class experience, using technology powered solutions," said Amitabh Jain – Head, Health and Motor, Underwriting and Claims.

