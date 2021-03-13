Customer can found 'InstaSpect' option on 'IL TakeCare app'. The option connects the user to the claims manager. Then, the claims manager guides the customer through the live video streaming process and assesses the vehicle damage online. The manager then provides the policyholder with a rough estimate of the damage and the liability. The consumer can accept the claim manager's assessment of the damage leading to instant approval of the claim. Further, the claims manager intimates the nearest network garage regarding the vehicle’s arrival, enabling them to keep things ready and initiate immediate repair as soon as it arrives.