ICICI Lombard launches AI-powered health insurance plan ‘Elevate’. 5 things to know
ICICI Lombard launches 'Elevate', a revolutionary health insurance product powered by AI, offering personalised solutions for dynamic lifestyles and medical emergencies
ICICI Lombard, a leading private general insurer in India, proudly announces the launch of its revolutionary health insurance product, ‘Elevate’. Powered with AI, the first-of-its-kind health product is loaded with cutting-edge features and add-ons, offering personalised solutions to meet the needs of dynamic lifestyles, unforeseen medical emergencies and medical inflation. This significant launch underscores ICICI Lombard’s commitment to pioneering advancements in the insurance industry, delivering exceptional value to its customers.