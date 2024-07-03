ICICI Lombard, a leading private general insurer in India, proudly announces the launch of its revolutionary health insurance product, ‘Elevate’. Powered with AI, the first-of-its-kind health product is loaded with cutting-edge features and add-ons, offering personalised solutions to meet the needs of dynamic lifestyles, unforeseen medical emergencies and medical inflation. This significant launch underscores ICICI Lombard’s commitment to pioneering advancements in the insurance industry, delivering exceptional value to its customers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anand Singhi, Chief of Retail and Government at ICICI Lombard, stated, “‘Elevate’ embodies our steadfast dedication to pioneering innovation and customer-centricity. As a ground-breaking industry first, powered by an AI engine, ‘Elevate’ will redefine health insurance, ensuring a deeply personalised experience tailored to customers’ needs. With add-ons such as ‘Infinite Care’ and ‘Power Booster,’ we have set a new standard in health insurance, empowering our customers with unparalleled peace of mind in an increasingly dynamic world."

Elevate is designed to accommodate the rapidly evolving ecosystem and offers personalised, customer-centric plans that prioritize comprehensive coverage and flexibility. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Key features of ‘Elevate’ 1)Infinite Sum Insured: This feature addresses the concern of limited coverage and sum insured and ensures that policyholders never run out of coverage.

2)Infinite Claim Amount: This add-on offers comprehensive financial protection with an infinite claim amount for one-time claims during the policy lifetime without considering the sum insured.

3)Power Booster Add-on: This add-on provides a 100% cumulative bonus annually, irrespective of claims, for an indefinite period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4)Reset Benefit: This feature triggers unlimited coverage resets, ensuring continuous protection regardless of claims.

5)Infinite Assurance: This jump-start add-on enables people with pre-existing disease conditions like asthma, diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidaemia and obesity to start benefitting from the policy after 30th day as against the industry norms of waiting period of 3 years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Leveraging the power of AI, ‘Elevate’ interprets customer inputs to deliver optimal coverage recommendations, ensuring that each policy is uniquely suited to individuals’ requirements. The bespoke approach to health insurance provides extensive protection while catering to personal health and financial considerations, making it more adaptable and responsive to customers’ needs.

‘Elevate’ also comes power-packed with 15 in-built covers and multiple personalization options, encompassing covers for 20 critical illnesses, personal accidents, maternityand newborn cover, accommodation and travel benefits, preventive care, inflation protector, air ambulance, personalised home care, and many more.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!