ICICI Lombard launches floater motor insurance policy

Pay-As-You-Use (PAYU): Under this, customers will be provided the flexibility to choose from different “Kilometres" depending on usage. Hence premium of the policy would be limited only to the extent the vehicle is used or estimated to be used by the customer. In case of exhaustion of the initially purchased “Kilometres" customers can also top-up the kilometers during the policy period. Coverage under this add-on will be valid only if the purchased kilometres (or additional grace kilometres provided to customer) remains partially or fully used at the time of occurrence of loss.

