ICICI Lombard launches Professional Indemnity insurance for doctors

Professional Indemnity insurance supports doctors both legally and financially in the event of a law suit, as per the company. The key features include coverage against legal liabilities such as defence costs incurred during investigation, cost of representation, and compensation for claims arising out of bodily injury or death caused due to error, omission and negligence. It will also provide coverage against invalid claims where there is no fault of the practitioner by covering the legal fees and settlement compensation to be paid against the claims awarded by the court, or in cases of medical malpractice allegations and legal suit due to breach of confidentiality allegations.

