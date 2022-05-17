ICICI Lombard launches Professional Indemnity insurance for doctors

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Key features include coverage against legal liabilities such as defence costs incurred during investigation, cost of representation, and compensation for claims arising out of bodily injury or death caused due to error, omission and negligence
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: ICICI Lombard has launched professional indemnity insurance for doctors. According to the press release, this policy has been curated to provide support to medical practitioners against the scope of various human errors that can happen while rendering professional services to patients.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: ICICI Lombard has launched professional indemnity insurance for doctors. According to the press release, this policy has been curated to provide support to medical practitioners against the scope of various human errors that can happen while rendering professional services to patients.
Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard, said “Doctors and healthcare professionals are prone to uncertainties and risks while at the forefront to save lives. Error, omission, or at times unintentional negligence are a part and parcel of their professional life. Any aggrieved person possesses the right to claim damages for medical negligence against them. In such cases, our Professional Indemnity insurance safeguards doctors against all professional risks such as legal defense costs, compensation claims, injury among others, as well as against invalid claims."
Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard, said “Doctors and healthcare professionals are prone to uncertainties and risks while at the forefront to save lives. Error, omission, or at times unintentional negligence are a part and parcel of their professional life. Any aggrieved person possesses the right to claim damages for medical negligence against them. In such cases, our Professional Indemnity insurance safeguards doctors against all professional risks such as legal defense costs, compensation claims, injury among others, as well as against invalid claims."
Professional Indemnity insurance supports doctors both legally and financially in the event of a law suit, as per the company. The key features include coverage against legal liabilities such as defence costs incurred during investigation, cost of representation, and compensation for claims arising out of bodily injury or death caused due to error, omission and negligence. It will also provide coverage against invalid claims where there is no fault of the practitioner by covering the legal fees and settlement compensation to be paid against the claims awarded by the court, or in cases of medical malpractice allegations and legal suit due to breach of confidentiality allegations.