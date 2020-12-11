ICICI Lombard has recently revealed ICICI Lombard Complete Health Insurance offering with new health insurance plans and benefits. The plans — Health Shield, Health Shield Plus, Health Elite and Health Elite Plus — loaded with latest features and comprehensive coverage, the insurer said. With the new plans, customers will get a range of benefits such as donor expenses, domiciliary hospitalisation, emergency assistance, worldwide cover, unlimited reset, air ambulance, super no claim bonus, sum insured protector and claim protector, cashless OPD services among others.

"With this, ICICI Lombard is redefining the health insurance space introducing benefits that are aligned to the new normal and hence contextual to today’s needs of customers," the insurance company said in a statement.

Considering COVID-19 pandemic, contactless servicing, social distancing, and digital solutions, ICICI Lombard has included contemporary benefits in its comprehensive health insurance offering to help its customers restart right in the new normal.

The new plans come with ‘first of its kind’ features — claim protector, unlimited reset benefit, ASI protector, domiciliary hospitalization, and worldwide coverage.

The claim protector benefit will pay for the list of non-payable items as well. With the unlimited reset benefit, policyholders can reset up to 100% of the base sum insured unlimited times in a policy year for an un-related ailment. The sum insured protector increases the sum insured every year as per the prevailing inflation rates. Thus, it ensures that customers are adequately covered due to rising prices.

The new plans will enable the policyholders to avail a host of value-added services such as free annual health check-up, online chat with doctors, e-opinion, dietician, and nutrition e-consultation. One can even connect with a qualified doctor 24*7, 365 days, from anywhere and get their medical needs addressed immediately. The prescription provided by the doctor can be used to order medicines online, the insurer said.

Customer can avail both planned and emergency treatment anywhere in the world, through ICICI Lombard’s globally renowned network partners.

On the introduction of the new health plans, Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard General Insurance said, “The new plans introduced in our ICICI Lombard Complete Health Insurance solutions are designed to cover customer needs across prevention, consultation, hospitalisation thereby providing holistic cover.

"The policy offers this 360 degree cover for the individual and family members," he added.

ICICI Lombard has made these products available on its IL Take Care application, a one stop solution to a customers’ day to day health concerns. "One can visit a doctor for a consultation, purchase medicines from a nearby pharmacy as well as book diagnostic tests, all made available on a cashless basis with the help of IL Take Care mobile app," the insurer said.

