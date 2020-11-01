ICICI Lombard has recently unveiled three new health insurance policies , especially designed for the members of Freepaycard, an online pre-paid card trading platform. The new bite-sized insurance policies allow Freepaycard members to receive an assured amount in case of any injury or hospitalization for treatment. The premium starts from as low as ₹379.

The new health insurance policies will be available at its multi category partner retail outlets, ICICI Lombard said. "Freepaycard members can thus add these health solutions on the go while shopping for other essential goods or services," the company added.

The insurer offers a customised hospitalisation product for Freepaycard members. There are three variants — Hospital Daily Cash Benefit, Death Benefit, and Special Vector-borne Disease-related Hospitalisation Benefit.

1) With Hospital Daily Cash Benefit, the customers will be able to avail sum insured up to ₹60,000 for a maximum period of 30 days. It will cost ₹699 for a tenure of one year. The benefits will be available at any government or private hospital across the country, the company said.

2) Death Benefit or the Personal Accident Cover offers a sum insured of ₹ 10,00,000 in case of accidental death of the insured or permanent total disablement, and ₹ 90,000 for parental care in case of the insured’s accidental death or permanent total disablement. The insurer will charge ₹699 a year for this policy.

3) Under the Special Vector-borne Disease-related Hospitalisation cover, users can avail the benefits of up to ₹ 75,000. It will cover the cost of hospitalisation due to any of the covered vector-borne disease or malaria — dengue, chikungunya, kala-azar, Japanese encephalitis and filariasis. A minimum of 48 hours of hospitalisation is required for the insured to be eligible for the claim. This policy will cost ₹379 for a year.

Commenting on the launch, Sanjeev Mantri, executive director, ICICI Lombard General Insurance said, "We are delighted to partner with Freepaycard to offer several relevant covers to their customers to provide them financial relief and thereby peace of mind in their hour of need."

"We believe, affordable health and medical insurance is the need of the hour and that every member of ours should have access to this facility," said Richard Andrew, MD & CEO, Freepaycard Retail Pvt. Ltd.

Freepaycard members in the 18-65 age group are eligible for this product without undergoing any prior medical tests. Moreover, the customers can choose either of the three or all three covers as per their requirement and get themselves insured.

