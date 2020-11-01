3) Under the Special Vector-borne Disease-related Hospitalisation cover, users can avail the benefits of up to ₹ 75,000. It will cover the cost of hospitalisation due to any of the covered vector-borne disease or malaria — dengue, chikungunya, kala-azar, Japanese encephalitis and filariasis. A minimum of 48 hours of hospitalisation is required for the insured to be eligible for the claim. This policy will cost ₹379 for a year.