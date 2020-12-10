ICICI Lombard offers multiple reset of assured sum, cashless OPD

MUMBAI : Leading private sector non-life player ICICI Lombard on Thursday announced 100% resetting of the sum assured multiple times and also cashless OPD in its bid to offer maximum benefits to likely COVID-19 patients .

As part of offering a more comprehensive health policies, the fourth largest non-life insurer launched four refreshed policies of the existing ones -- health shield, health shield plus, health elite and health elite plus -- which offer enhanced protection.

Some of the newly-introduced coverage benefits include donor expenses, domiciliary hospitalisation, emergency assistance, worldwide cover, unlimited reset, air ambulance, super no claim bonus, sum insured protector and claim protector, cashless OPD services, among others, the company told reporters in a concall.

We are redefining the health insurance space by introducing benefits that are aligned to the new normal and contextual to today's customer needs, it said. Apart from addressing the daily health needs such as in-patient hospitalisation, day-care procedures and treatment, the new plans offer wider coverage with various features such as claim protector, unlimited reset benefits among others.

With the unlimited reset benefit, a policyholder can reset up to 100% of the base sum insured unlimited times in a policy year for an un-related ailment, the company said.

The sum insured protector feature increases the sum insured every year as per the prevailing inflation rates thereby ensuring that customers are adequately covered due to rising prices. The new plans are designed to cover customer needs across prevention, consultation, hospitalisation thereby providing holistic cover, the company said. The new plans also allow customers to avail of a host of value-added services such as free annual health check-ups, online chat with doctors, e-opinions, dietician, and nutrition e-consultation, among others.

