ICICI Lombard offers multiple reset of assured sum, cashless OPD

The sum insured protector feature increases the sum insured every year as per the prevailing inflation rates thereby ensuring that customers are adequately covered due to rising prices. The new plans are designed to cover customer needs across prevention, consultation, hospitalisation thereby providing holistic cover, the company said. The new plans also allow customers to avail of a host of value-added services such as free annual health check-ups, online chat with doctors, e-opinions, dietician, and nutrition e-consultation, among others.