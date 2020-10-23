ICICI Lombard Q2 results: Net profit jumps 35% to 416 crore

ICICI Lombard Q2 results: Net profit jumps 35% to 416 crore1 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2020, 06:43 PM IST
- Total income in the September quarter increased to ₹2,883.40 crore against ₹2,739.67 crore in the same period last year
ICICI Lombard General Insurance on Friday reported 35% year-on-year jump in net profit to ₹415.74 crore for quarter ended 30 September. The insurer had posted ₹307.91 crore net profit in the corresponding quarter last year.
Total income in the September quarter increased to ₹2,883.40 crore from ₹2,739.67 crore in the same period of 2019-20, ICICI Lombard said. Net premium earned during the quarter grew to ₹2,462.52 crore against ₹2,356.92 crore in the same quarter last year. Gross direct premium income rose 8% year-on-year to ₹3,189 crore.
