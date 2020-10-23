Home >Insurance >News >ICICI Lombard Q2 results: Net profit jumps 35% to 416 crore
ICICI Lombard’s share price of Rs680 were slightly higher the issue price of Rs661, the upper end of the Rs651-661 apiece. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
ICICI Lombard Q2 results: Net profit jumps 35% to 416 crore

1 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2020, 06:43 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Total income in the September quarter increased to 2,883.40 crore against 2,739.67 crore in the same period last year

ICICI Lombard General Insurance on Friday reported 35% year-on-year jump in net profit to 415.74 crore for quarter ended 30 September. The insurer had posted 307.91 crore net profit in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total income in the September quarter increased to 2,883.40 crore from 2,739.67 crore in the same period of 2019-20, ICICI Lombard said. Net premium earned during the quarter grew to 2,462.52 crore against 2,356.92 crore in the same quarter last year. Gross direct premium income rose 8% year-on-year to 3,189 crore.

