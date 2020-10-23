Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Insurance >News >ICICI Lombard Q2 results: Net profit jumps 35% to 416 crore
ICICI Lombard’s share price of Rs680 were slightly higher the issue price of Rs661, the upper end of the Rs651-661 apiece. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

ICICI Lombard Q2 results: Net profit jumps 35% to 416 crore

1 min read . 06:43 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Total income in the September quarter increased to 2,883.40 crore against 2,739.67 crore in the same period last year

ICICI Lombard General Insurance on Friday reported 35% year-on-year jump in net profit to 415.74 crore for quarter ended 30 September. The insurer had posted 307.91 crore net profit in the corresponding quarter last year.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance on Friday reported 35% year-on-year jump in net profit to 415.74 crore for quarter ended 30 September. The insurer had posted 307.91 crore net profit in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total income in the September quarter increased to 2,883.40 crore from 2,739.67 crore in the same period of 2019-20, ICICI Lombard said. Net premium earned during the quarter grew to 2,462.52 crore against 2,356.92 crore in the same quarter last year. Gross direct premium income rose 8% year-on-year to 3,189 crore.

Total income in the September quarter increased to 2,883.40 crore from 2,739.67 crore in the same period of 2019-20, ICICI Lombard said. Net premium earned during the quarter grew to 2,462.52 crore against 2,356.92 crore in the same quarter last year. Gross direct premium income rose 8% year-on-year to 3,189 crore.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.