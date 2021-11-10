ICICI Lombard takes steps to support flood affected customers in Chennai

NEW DELHI: ICICI Lombard General Insurance has taken steps to provide support to its customers in flood-affected Chennai.

The insurer has triggered SMS alerts, and as a post-calamity measure, the company will be enab FastTrack claim settlements desks across branches and intimate its partner garages to prioritise vehicles affected due to floods.

“…In order to expedite the claims process for vehicles, the insurer would be setting up a ‘FastTrack settlement desk’ at its branches in Chennai, depending on the flood claim volume. The key objective is to extend every possible support for quick and timely settlement of claims for its motor policyholders," it said in a press release.

It has initiated SMS alerts to motor policyholders to call on toll-free number 18002666, in case of damage to vehicle due to flooding. Additionally, given engine seizure is among the common problems, the company has also sent out SMS alerts requesting customers to avoid starting motor vehicles in case the water has entered the body of the vehicle or engine parts.

Besides, customers can also take advantage of IL Take Care App for prompt intimation of claims. Alternately, customers can also connect on the toll-free number for any assistance.

