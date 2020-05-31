ICICI Lombard using tech to be agile as work resumes

With this learning from the lockdown, ICICI Lombard is opening its branches slowly and in a calibrated manner, still relying more on technology to get most of the work done. The company is evaluating whether 50% of the employees can continue to work from home after normalcy returns, as it helps in work-life balance. "In big cities like Mumbai, it can help to reduce commuting time. We can even recruit people who want to step out of the full-time professional life, like young mothers who want to quit. We can think of having a part-time module for them," said Dasgupta.