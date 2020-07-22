ICICI Pru Lakshya: All you need to know about the new guaranteed income plan

Lifelong income plan are for those who wish to receive the regular income till 99 years of age. In addition to the lifelong protection and guaranteed income, there will maturity benefits, cash bonus if the company declares. On survival of the life assured till the income start date which is fifth policy anniversary after the Premium Payment Term, the accrued regular additions net of encashment if any, till that date shall be payable as a lump sum, the insurer said.