Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Insurance >News >ICICI Pru Life declares highest-ever bonus of 867 cr for policyholders. Check if you are eligible

ICICI Pru Life declares highest-ever bonus of 867 cr for policyholders. Check if you are eligible

Premium
As of March 31, 2021, 96.8 per cent of the fixed income portfolio is invested in sovereign or AAA-rated paper
1 min read . 03:16 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • A total of 9.8 lakh participating policyholders will benefit from this, taking them closer to their long-term financial goals
  • This is the 15th consecutive year the company has declared a bonus

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Monday declared its highest-ever annual bonus of 867 crore for the policyholders for FY21.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Monday declared its highest-ever annual bonus of 867 crore for the policyholders for FY21.

"ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has announced an annual bonus of 867 crore for all eligible participating policyholders for FY2021. The bonus declared is the highest ever by the company till date and is also 10 per cent higher than the bonus announced in the last fiscal" it said in a release.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has announced an annual bonus of 867 crore for all eligible participating policyholders for FY2021. The bonus declared is the highest ever by the company till date and is also 10 per cent higher than the bonus announced in the last fiscal" it said in a release.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

All participating policies in force, as of March 31, 2021 are eligible to receive this bonus and it will be added to the policyholders’ benefits, the insurer said.

Bonus is the share of profits generated by the company's participating policyholder's funds, which are added to their guaranteed maturity benefits, thus enhancing the corpus. This is the 15th consecutive year the company has declared a bonus.

A total of 9.8 lakh participating policyholders will benefit from this, taking them closer to their long-term financial goals.

The stringent investment philosophy of the company has ensured zero defaults in its portfolio since inception and across market cycles. As of March 31, 2021, 96.8 per cent of the fixed income portfolio is invested in sovereign or AAA-rated paper.

"We are delighted to announce that the annual bonus for FY2021 is the highest ever in the history of the company. What gives us special satisfaction is the fact that it coincides with the 20th anniversary of our operations.

“It demonstrates our customer focus, resilience and ability to navigate through the unprecedented challenges posed by the pandemic," N S Kannan, MD and CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance were trading up 0.65% at 581.95 on BSE during late trade period.

With inputs from PTI

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!