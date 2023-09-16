ICICI Pru tops the life insurance claim settlement list in Q1FY23. HDFC Life, SBI Life closely follow1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 12:39 PM IST
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance settles 97.9% of claims, providing excellent customer service and consistency
Securing the financial future of our loved ones is a responsibility that resonates with us all. As the insurance landscape flourishes, it's crucial to shine a spotlight on a key determinant of an insurer's trustworthiness – the claim settlement ratio. While many factors influence the choice of a life insurance policy, the claim settlement ratio often remains overlooked despite its profound significance.