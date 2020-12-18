Considering the rising inflation, the insurer is offering customers to top-up their contribution and thereby increase the income they receive. They have the choice to select single or joint life options. In the joint life option, the income continues to be paid to the joint policyholder on demise of the primary policyholder. The product also allows return of the premium amount on diagnosis of specific critical illnesses and permanent disability. This is to ensure that the policyholder can use the funds to access medical care to treat the illness.