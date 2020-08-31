ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Monday launched an AI-powered voice chatbot, LiGo, on Google Assistant as part of its customer service initiative. This new option will enable the policyholders to have their queries addressed by simple voice commands. Customers can use commands such as "Ok Google, I want to speak to ICICI Prudential Life LiGo" or "May I talk to ICICI Prudential Life LiGo", the insurer said.

"Extending LiGo functionalities to Google Assistant is part of the company's strategy to be present on platforms preferred by customers and to offer them an immersive experience," the insurer said in a statement.

Moreover, the customers can instantly access information on their policies by activating 'Google Assistant' on their Android smartphones and speaking out their policy number or registered phone number, the company said.

At present, the assistance will be available in English and nine other Indian languages. "In this ever-evolving digital world where speed, efficiency and convenience are continually being enhanced, there has been rapid adoption of AI-powered voice assistants by individuals owing to personalized, and immediate experiences being provided," ICICI Prudential Life Insurance said in statement.

Commenting on the launch of LiGo, N S Kannan, managing director & CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance said, "At ICICI Prudential Life, all our innovations hinge around customer-centricity. Sometime back we embarked on our hyper-personalisation journey built on the pillars of 3 Vs – Video, Voice and Vernacular. Catering to the evolving needs of our customers, we have enabled our customer service voice bot LiGo on 'Google Assistant', making it accessible on all platforms and devices it is available on."

"Accessing policy information based on voice commands provides unmatched convenience and instant gratification. With the addition of this digital enabler, there will be a transformation in the way customers interact with the company. We will continue to innovate to further empower our customers," he further added.

About 3.5 lakh voice chats are conducted on chatbot LiGo every month, it further said. Customers can leverage any of these digital enablers to perform an assortment of transactions. The private insurer has recently introduced a bouquet of digital enablers to address every requirement of a customer during the policy lifecycle – from on-boarding to servicing the needs of the customers, the company said.

