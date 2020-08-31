Commenting on the launch of LiGo, N S Kannan, managing director & CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance said, "At ICICI Prudential Life, all our innovations hinge around customer-centricity. Sometime back we embarked on our hyper-personalisation journey built on the pillars of 3 Vs – Video, Voice and Vernacular. Catering to the evolving needs of our customers, we have enabled our customer service voice bot LiGo on 'Google Assistant', making it accessible on all platforms and devices it is available on."