ICICI Prudential Life Insurance launches guaranteed pension plan

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has recently launched a new plan that guarantees life-long income after you retire. Namely, ICICI Pru Guaranteed Pension Plan is a non-linked non-participating individual annuity product that provides customers with the flexibility to choose between Immediate and Deferred Annuity.

The Immediate Annuity option enables customers to start receiving regular income immediately by paying a one-time premium. Meanwhile, the Deferred Annuity option gives customers the flexibility to start receiving the income much later, for example, when he or she is closer to retirement. Also, customers have the option to defer the start of the income for a period of 10 years. In fact, longer the period of deferment, higher would be the income.

Also Read | Covid curve slumping across India

Owing to the rising inflation challenges, customers also have the option to top-up their contribution and thereby increase the income they receive.

Among other options available to customers, they have the choice to select single or joint-life options. That is, for the single-life option, regular income is paid to the policyholder for the whole life. And if you choose the joint-life option, your spouse will continue to receive the money even after your demise.

The product also allows return of the premium amount on diagnosis of specific critical illnesses and permanent disability. This is to ensure that the policyholder can use the funds to access medical care to treat the illness.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Palta, Chief Distribution Officer, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, said, "We are delighted to bring to customers a guaranteed life-long income solution that can provide certainty in today's unpredictable times. With a higher life expectancy, absence of any social security, rising inflation and healthcare costs, it is imperative for customers to plan for a secure retired life."

"The ‘ICICI Pru Guaranteed Pension Plan’ is a versatile retirement planning product enabling customers to receive regular income immediately upon retiring or later – an option which will be relevant to people for whom retirement is still sometime away," he concludes.













Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via