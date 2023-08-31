comScore
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance launches ICICI Pru GIFT Pro. Seven things to know about new income plan

 1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 11:17 AM IST Livemint

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has launched ICICI Pru GIFT Pro, an innovative income plan with flexible options

)ICICI Pru GIFT Pro allows customers to customise the product to their unique needs by providing a choice of income benefits and premium payment terms, among other flexibilities.

Mumbai: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has launched an innovative income plan, ICICI Pru GIFT Pro, which provides customers the option to receive either a year-on-year increasing income or a constant regular income. In addition, the life cover component of this non-participating savings product ensures the family has financial security.

“We are excited to introduce ICICI Pru GIFT Pro, a long-term savings product with built-in flexibilities Page 2 of 2 that will allow customers to adjust the product to suit their unique needs, thereby enabling them to better prepare for and achieve life goals. Besides the life cover component in the product provides financial security to the family. ICICI Pru GIFT Pro has been designed to empower customers to receive income as per their financial needs. Significantly, the product will also enable customers to decide the time and quantum of lump sum funds they want, to ensure the fruition of their financial goals," Amit Palta, Chief Distribution Officer, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance said.

This feature-packed product provides customers with a comprehensive long-term financial savings solution. We believe it offers a perfect blend of financial protection and income with maximum flexibility to tailor the plan to suit one's needs, he added.

ICICI Pru GIFT Pro: Key things to know

1)ICICI Pru GIFT Pro allows customers to customise the product to their unique needs by providing a choice of income benefits and premium payment terms, among other flexibilities.

2)Along with assured long-term income, ICICI Pru GIFT Pro offers customers the option to receive a lump sum benefit. 

3)Customers have the flexibility to choose any amount up to 100% of the premiums paid as a lump sum benefit and also select the timing of receiving the benefit.

4)This feature-rich product also ensures the nominee will continue to receive the income in case of the demise of the policyholder during the income period. 

5) ICICI Pru GIFT Pro effectively provides customers with the flexibility to meet both short and long-term income needs.

6) ICICI Pru GIFT Pro provides a range of premium payment terms from 5 to 12 years, letting customers save as per their convenience and goal timeline. 

7) Also from the 8th year onwards, they can start receiving income for as long as 30 years.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 11:17 AM IST
