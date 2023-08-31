ICICI Prudential Life Insurance launches ICICI Pru GIFT Pro. Seven things to know about new income plan1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 11:17 AM IST
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has launched ICICI Pru GIFT Pro, an innovative income plan with flexible options
Mumbai: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has launched an innovative income plan, ICICI Pru GIFT Pro, which provides customers the option to receive either a year-on-year increasing income or a constant regular income. In addition, the life cover component of this non-participating savings product ensures the family has financial security.