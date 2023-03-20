ICICI Prudential Life Insurance launches ‘ICICI Pru Gold'. Key things to know

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance launches ‘ICICI Pru Gold'. Key things to know4 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 12:04 PM IST
Over and above these benefits, ICICI Pru Gold offers customers the option to accumulate their income in a Savings Wallet instead of receiving it as regular payments
Mumbai: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has launched ICICI Pru Gold, an innovative long-term savings product designed to enable customers to create an additional income stream to meet their diverse income requirements. Besides receiving guaranteed lifelong income, the life cover component in the product provides financial security to the family. To cater to the varied income needs of customers, this product is available in three variants i.e. Immediate Income, Immediate Income with Booster and Deferred Income.
