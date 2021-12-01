ICICI Prudential Life Insurance launches new income product. Details here

Customers have the flexibility to select the premium payment term of either 7 or 10 years and based on their needs can opt to receive income for a period of 15, 20, 25, or 30 years. This versatile saving plan provides peace of mind to customers by helping to build an alternate source of steady income to support their financial goals such as a child’s higher education, retirement planning, etc. It also enables customers to eliminate the uncertainty of future income streams to a large extent.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}