ICICI Prudential Life Insurance launches new term cover

The Life-Stage Cover auto adjusts the sum assured or life cover based on the life stage of a customer. It enables customers to increase their life cover when it matters the most as responsibilities grow in initial stages. Also, it automatically reduces the life cover as responsibilities reduce in later life. Importantly, the premium remains constant throughout the tenure of the policy. This is ideal for customers who seek adequate life cover across different stages of life. Also, it offers customers the flexibility to get 105% of the premiums paid back at 60 or 70 years of age with continued protection till the end of the policy term or at maturity, as per a customer’s choice.

