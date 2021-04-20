ICICI Prudential surges 11% after strong Q4 performance

Yes Securities in a note to clients said, "ICICI Pru is embarking on an aggressive target of a 28% CAGR in VNB Margins during FY21-23E. Thus, raising value of new business estimates for FY22 estimates and FY23 estimates by 8% and 10% respectively. A delivery on their aspirational target of 28% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) can call for a re-rating, which we have not built in our target price yet." The brokerage retains its buy rating on the stock.

