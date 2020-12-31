"In this connection, we hereby advise that IDBI Bank has completed sale transaction of its 23% stake to Ageas Insurance International JV on 31 December, 2020 pursuant to receipt of the requisite regulatory approvals. Pursuant to sale of 23% holding representing 18,40,00,000 shares to Ageas for a consideration of ₹507.10 crore," the lender said in a regulatory filing.