This discount is in addition to what insurers generally offer at the time of renewal by way of fall in the insured declared value (IDV), no-claim bonus (NCB) and other discounts. Remember that discounts offered would be on the own-damage part of the policy, as third-party premium rates are decided by the regulator. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) in March had proposed an increase in third-party premium rates for FY21, but insurers said it might not go forward given the financial crisis people could be dealing with due to the pandemic.