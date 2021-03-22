A committee, set up by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), recently recommended the reintroduction of index-linked insurance products (ILIPs). When they were around, Ilips invested policyholders’ money mostly into indices related to government securities or bonds. Sanjay Tiwari, director-strategy, Exide Life Insurance spoke to Mint on the need for these products and how product designing has change after the covid-19 pandemic. Edited excerpts:

What learning from the covid-19 pandemic will you apply in designing insurance products in the future?

Life insurance companies always had evolving risk management framework, which we apply while pricing and designing products. This pandemic has changed the mindset that for a certain category of customers who are from a better demographic and economic profile, the mortality risk is low. Having said that this black swan event hasn’t fundamentally changed our whole pricing understanding in terms of managing this risk because insurance is a long-term business, and the pricing is done in terms of keeping in mind the long-term effects of every risk.

Moreover, given the mortality experience due to covid-19 so far, our fundamental thinking in terms of mortality risk hasn’t changed. It is too early in terms of the whole mortality fallout from the pandemic. For example, we have not seen any spike in claims and it's pretty much standard month on month over the last 10-odd months.

I think, more important now is how we can offer policyholders some kind of family income or emphasizing on the importance of critical riders, which can be in the form of hospital cash or cover for other critical illnesses. So, overall, the approach in terms of designing products has changed in terms of how we can provide wholesome protection plans to customers.

Has it become difficult for someone who contracted covid-19 to get a life cover?

I don’t think so, because getting a life cover is a function of how much is the human life value, customer’s income and the size of the cover and the age. There are a certain set of medical tests that are done and based on the medical screening, the proposal is undertaken. That grid hasn’t changed for us. So, if a person had covid-19 six months back, and he or she is planning to take life insurance policy, we will go through that whole writing process and we will give them the cover. However, if someone has post-covid effects that has changed person’s fundamental physical health, then it will a bearing on the policy issuance.

What is your current product mix? What are the categories you are focusing on?

We have two categories on which we are focusing on big time. First is traditional savings, which is the nature of customer segment we operate into largely. Second category where we are focusing on for the past 4-5 years is protection segment, which is a combination of pure term and term return of premium. We also have a small share of the Ulip business, which we intend to grow going ahead.

Would you look to launch index-linked insurance products (ILIPs) if they are reintroduced by Irdai? How can they benefit policyholders?

In the past there were variable insurance plans, which were launched in 2010. We were one of the few companies who did launch this product both for individuals and groups. With the regulatory changes, we had to close it.

We believe that there is a need for ILIPs, as this category sits well between traditional and Ulips. From the current context, the way the western markets are, customers do continue to prefer guaranteed products. But if you end up selling a lot of guaranteed products, it brings balance sheet risk to the insurance company. We would like to participate in this product as when there is regulation to this effect.

