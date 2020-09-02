In 2019-20, LIC settled claims amounting to 1,59,770 crore

The focus has now shifted to improving the online and digital presence in order to remain customer-centric, improve pricing and create operational efficiencies. LIC has a strong online presence and has provided digital platform for new business and servicing operations to both internal and external customers, including channel platforms like banks and other agencies. The Customer Portal system of LIC is designed to enhance the digital experience and provide online services to the customers. The Customer Mobile App, which is available on both Android and iOS, has more than 34 lakh users. MPIN based access to mobile applications is in place for ease of use to the customers.