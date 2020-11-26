All about income tax deduction under Sec 80D, 80DD, 80DDB for medical expenses

Income Tax Act appreciates people for buying health insurance by allowing deduction on payment of premiums towards their insurance policies. Section 80D of the IT Act provides a deduction to the extent of ₹25,000 in respect of the premium paid towards an insurance on the health of self, spouse and dependent children. The section further allows a deduction for upto ₹25,000 for premium paid towards a health insurance policy of parents of the assessee. It does not matter whether parents are dependent or not.