IndiaFirst Life Insurance launches e-Term Plus Plan. Check details here

Rushabh Gandhi, Deputy CEO, IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited said, “With enhanced awareness on the need, there has been a distinct shift in consumer preference towards buying life insurance. In line with our #CustomerFirst ideology, we are delighted to launch IndiaFirst Life e-Term Plus Plan with seven innovative coverage options. This pure protection plan has been developed in consultation with PolicyBazaar.com and is one of the most flexible offerings in the term insurance space and is available at a competitive price. The plan also offers an exclusive first-year discount on premiums on purchase of this plan through digital mediums, making it a compelling proposition for PolicyBazaar customers."