IndiaFirst Life Introduces endowment plan, ‘Saral Bachat Bima’

“IndiaFirst Life Saral Bachat Bima Plan is a competitively priced plan that helps in saving for your future financial needs. It secures your family’s future in case of an unfortunate event. Furthermore, it offers yearly guaranteed additions, additional accidental death benefit in 1st year, funeral cover along with no medical tests, and quick processing all under one roof. Safeguarding the family’s investment needs wisely, the plan provides Sum Assured on Maturity plus accrued guaranteed additions on the date of maturity. Tax benefits can be availed as per prevailing Income Tax Laws," the insurer said in a statement.