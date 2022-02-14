IndiaFirst Life launches Fortune Plus Plan. Details here

“IndiaFirst Life’s Fortune Plus Plan is the first ‘Cash Bonus’ plan in our innovative product suite. In line with our #CustomerFirst philosophy, the plan gives our customers the flexibility to encash the cash bonuses. Alternatively, the customer can accumulate these bonuses and earn additional interest on them. This product is especially suited for those who want to retain the option of having additional liquidity during the policy term," said Rushabh Gandhi, Deputy CEO, IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited.