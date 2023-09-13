IndiaFirst Life launches guaranteed single premium plan. Benefits, and other details in five points1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 12:15 PM IST
IndiaFirst Life introduces Guaranteed Single Premium Plan, offering financial protection and savings with guaranteed returns
Mumbai: IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited (IndiaFirst Life) has introduced a novel offering -- IndiaFirst Life Guaranteed Single Premium Plan. This unique plan is designed to provide individuals with a seamless blend of financial protection and savings.
