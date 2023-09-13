Commenting on the launch, Rushabh Gandhi, Deputy CEO, IndiaFirst Life Insurance, said "Our view is that the interest rates will remain stable in the near future and start softening over the medium to long term. In such a scenario, it is beneficial for customers to take advantage of the prevailing high-interest rates and lock in guaranteed returns for the long term. The IndiaFirst Life Guaranteed Single Premium Plan guarantees up to 7x returns for a 30-year policy term making it an ideal product for both retirement planning and legacy planning. Given this pull, we intend to market this product extensively through our Bancassurance partners, Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India, and support their efforts with a 360-degree marketing campaign including print, outdoor, and digital media."