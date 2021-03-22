The Indian parliament on Monday passed the Insurance Amendment Bill 2021, to raise the foreign direct investment ( FDI ) allowed in the insurance sector to 74% from the existing 49%. This measure was announced by the finance minister while introducing the finance budget last month.

“The insurance companies today are facing severe liquidity pressures and capital constraints. Hence, they are facing solvency related issues as well. So, if growth capital is very hard to come by there will be a stress situation and in order to ensure that the situation is not left unattended, we need to increase the FDI cap. This has been recommended by the regulator. Also, the pandemic has caused liquidity issues for them," said finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, in her speech in the Lok Sabha today.

She also added that the outcome of 2015 amendment – to raise the FDI cap to 49% from 26% - has resulted in inflows of over ₹26000 crore into this sector. Around twenty-eight insurance companies could access the FDI since the ceiling was raised and asset under management of the insurance sector has increased by 76% hike in 5 years.

“In 2015 when there were only 53 companies as insurers, three more have joined in. Where there was one re-insurer, now there are 13, and where there were no listed companies in insurance, now there are six. So the change in 2015, raising the FDI to 26% to 49% itself, has brought in such a drastic change," she further elaborated.

The government’s proposal to increase the foreign direct investment limit in insurance from 49% to 74% is likely to accelerate growth and spur competition in the sector raising hopes of a flux of foreign capital into private Indian insurers.

The proposal, announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Union budget 2021, is likely to help local private insurers grow fast and expand their presence in India, which has one of the lowest insurance penetration levels globally.

Insurance penetration in India is currently at 3.7% of gross domestic product (GDP) compared to the world average of 6.31%. Growth in the life insurance sector has slowed to 11-12% currently from 15-20% until fiscal 2020 as the pandemic pushed customers to save cash instead of spending on stocks or life insurance policies.

The general insurance sector is, however, growing at a robust annual pace of 18%, faster than in the previous years. Growth in this sector has picked up as Covid led more people to purchase health insurance policies. The average growth in standalone health insurance is currently at 35-40%.

