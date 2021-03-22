Indian parliament passes bill to increase FDI in insurance sector to 74%

“The insurance companies today are facing severe liquidity pressures and capital constraints. Hence, they are facing solvency related issues as well. So, if growth capital is very hard to come by there will be a stress situation and in order to ensure that the situation is not left unattended, we need to increase the FDI cap. This has been recommended by the regulator. Also, the pandemic has caused liquidity issues for them," said finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, in her speech in the Lok Sabha today.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}